Joshua Atencio News: Serving suspension
Atencio is set to serve a one match suspension and will not play vs LAFC on Wednesday.
Atencio will serve a second suspension after receiving his eighth yellow card of the season. He's started three of the last five matches, contributing three tackles, four clearances, and five interceptions in that span.
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