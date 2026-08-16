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Joshua Atencio News: Serving suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Atencio is set to serve a one match suspension and will not play vs LAFC on Wednesday.

Atencio will serve a second suspension after receiving his eighth yellow card of the season. He's started three of the last five matches, contributing three tackles, four clearances, and five interceptions in that span.

Joshua Atencio
Colorado Rapids
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