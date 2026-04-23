Joshua Atencio News: Set for ban

Atencio is set for a one-match ban due to yellow card accumulation.

Atencio is not an option for the club's match against Vancouver on Saturday, as he has picked up a yellow card in a fourth straight game, giving him five on the season and a ban. After four straight starts, this is a tough loss, losing a decent option in the midfield. They will hope Connor Ronan (leg) can return from injury to take his role, but if not, Hamzat Ojediran and Wayne Frederick will likely start in the defensive portion of the midfield.