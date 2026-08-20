Joshua Atencio News: Suspension over

Atencio has completed his one-game ban and is available again in league play.

Atencio missed the previous match against LAFC after accumulating eight yellow cards throughout the 2026 season, with disciplinary issues continually limiting his fantasy value. Having started in three of the last four league games he was available for, he could have a decent chance to regain significant playing time at the expense of either Hamzat Ojediran or Youssef Maziz. The former Seattle Sounders man will likely contribute in the central midfield zone for a team that has dominated possession in three straight contests.