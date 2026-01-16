Kimmich has resumed training on grass this week and will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he can make the squad for Saturday's clash against Leipzig. The midfielder has a chance to return and play directly on Saturday if he is deemed fit for the game. That said, even though he has returned directly to the starting XI when coming back from injuries in the past, he could be eased back to avoid any new setbacks, with Leon Goretzka likely to take on a larger role in midfield if Kimmich has to return to the bench.