Joshua Kimmich Injury: Late call Wednesday

Kimmich (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen after training Tuesday, according to Mario Krischel of Kicker.

Kimmich will be a late call following his spell with a tendon injury, as he has returned to training but will still need a fitness test to be an option. He is a regular starter, with a chance of seeing that spot immediately if he can get through training normally on Tuesday. This could be a huge post for the club, as Aleksandar Pavlovic (illness) is questionable and unlikely to play.