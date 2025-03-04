Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Kimmich Injury: Late call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Kimmich (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen after training Tuesday, according to Mario Krischel of Kicker.

Kimmich will be a late call following his spell with a tendon injury, as he has returned to training but will still need a fitness test to be an option. He is a regular starter, with a chance of seeing that spot immediately if he can get through training normally on Tuesday. This could be a huge post for the club, as Aleksandar Pavlovic (illness) is questionable and unlikely to play.

