Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich Injury: Out for couple of weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Kimmich picked up a thigh injury that forced him off just before halftime in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Frankfurt. As examinations by FC Bayern's medical department revealed, the midfielder is suffering from tendon irritation, the club announced.

Kimmich will be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained against Frankfurt on Sunday. There is no precise timeline for his return, but the club mentioned that he must take it easy for now and won't be rushed back, given his importance to the team following an impressive 54-game streak without missing any matches. Leon Goretzka is expected to take on a larger role in midfield until Kimmich's return.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now