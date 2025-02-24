Joshua Kimmich Injury: Out for couple of weeks

Kimmich picked up a thigh injury that forced him off just before halftime in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Frankfurt. As examinations by FC Bayern's medical department revealed, the midfielder is suffering from tendon irritation, the club announced.

Kimmich will be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained against Frankfurt on Sunday. There is no precise timeline for his return, but the club mentioned that he must take it easy for now and won't be rushed back, given his importance to the team following an impressive 54-game streak without missing any matches. Leon Goretzka is expected to take on a larger role in midfield until Kimmich's return.