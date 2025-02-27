Joshua Kimmich Injury: Ruled out for Stuttgart

Kimmich (thigh) will probably not travel with the team for Friday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Vincent Kompany said in a press conference. "Our focus is only on Stuttgart. But he will probably not travel with us. This match likely comes too soon for him."

Kimmich is unlikely to travel with the team on Friday as the match against Stuttgart comes too soon after the thigh injury that forced him out of the last game. He could be targeting a return for the first leg against Leverkusen in the Champions League. The midfielder had featured in 54 straight matches before this setback and will miss his first game of the season. However, he is not known for lengthy absences, and a return to the squad midweek remains a strong possibility.