Joshua Kimmich News: Assists from corner
Kimmich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Celtic.
Kimmich led the Bayern Munich attack Wednesday with seven crosses (one accurate) and assisted from one of his four corners in a 2-1 victory over Celtic. The veteran also added three clearances, two blocks and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Kimmich continues to be a mainstay in the Bayern Munich starting XI. He has started and played every minute of each Bundesliga and Champions League fixture this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now