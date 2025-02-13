Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Assists from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Kimmich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Celtic.

Kimmich led the Bayern Munich attack Wednesday with seven crosses (one accurate) and assisted from one of his four corners in a 2-1 victory over Celtic. The veteran also added three clearances, two blocks and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Kimmich continues to be a mainstay in the Bayern Munich starting XI. He has started and played every minute of each Bundesliga and Champions League fixture this season.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now