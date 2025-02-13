Joshua Kimmich News: Assists from corner

Kimmich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Celtic.

Kimmich led the Bayern Munich attack Wednesday with seven crosses (one accurate) and assisted from one of his four corners in a 2-1 victory over Celtic. The veteran also added three clearances, two blocks and one interception to the team's defensive effort. Kimmich continues to be a mainstay in the Bayern Munich starting XI. He has started and played every minute of each Bundesliga and Champions League fixture this season.