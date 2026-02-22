Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Kimmich assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kimmich provided one assist during Saturday's win over Frankfurt, adding four corners and four crosses as well. The midfielder has plenty of upside from set-pieces and as a creative threat, but he can be limited by his role in some matches. Against weaker opponents, Kimmich has the chance to really pile forward and join the attack.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
