Joshua Kimmich News: Assists Saturday
Kimmich assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Kimmich provided one assist during Saturday's win over Frankfurt, adding four corners and four crosses as well. The midfielder has plenty of upside from set-pieces and as a creative threat, but he can be limited by his role in some matches. Against weaker opponents, Kimmich has the chance to really pile forward and join the attack.
