Joshua Kimmich News: Available again
Kimmich is no longer suspended following his absence in the midweek Champions League match against Atalanta.
Kimmich will likely return to the starting lineup for league action and upcoming rounds of the European competition. In that case, he'll push either Leon Goretzka or Aleksandar Pavlovic to the bench. The versatile playmaker will also look to take corner kicks from the left flank and could have plenty of chances to increase his season totals of two goals and six assists over 22 Bundesliga appearances.
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