Joshua Kimmich News: Busy Tuesday
Kimmich had three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Celtic.
Kimmich was busy throughout Tuesday's draw, piling on dead-ball situations, and working from open play throughout the match. The defensive midfielder is an excellent option in all competitions, and a main creative dynamo in a dominant Munich side. With how much they control matches he tends to get plenty of chances.
