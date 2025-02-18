Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Busy Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Kimmich had three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Celtic.

Kimmich was busy throughout Tuesday's draw, piling on dead-ball situations, and working from open play throughout the match. The defensive midfielder is an excellent option in all competitions, and a main creative dynamo in a dominant Munich side. With how much they control matches he tends to get plenty of chances.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now