Joshua Kimmich News: Claims all three points

Kimmich scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 3-2 win over Dortmund.

Kimmich found the back of the net in the 87th minute to claim all three points for Bayern while leading the team in shots. The goal was the first since October for the midfielder as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and eight crosses over his last three appearances.