Joshua Kimmich News: Claims all three points
Kimmich scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 3-2 win over Dortmund.
Kimmich found the back of the net in the 87th minute to claim all three points for Bayern while leading the team in shots. The goal was the first since October for the midfielder as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction117 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8326 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5360 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Feb. 18: Can Bayern Munich Produce?February 17, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More