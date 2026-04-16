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Joshua Kimmich News: Delivers assist for equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kimmich assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Real Madrid.

Kimmich whipped in the corner that Aleksandar Pavlovic headed home in the sixth minute and forced Andriy Lunin into a strong save with a driven effort in the 27th minute, capping off a dominant all-around showing as Bayern's most complete presence in midfield on the night, finishing with six crosses, six corners, four tackles and two interceptions. He took over in the second half as Bayern weathered Real Madrid's pressure, dictating the tempo and keeping the game under control. His command in midfield set the tone and gave Bayern the platform they needed to make their late push and secure qualification to the next round.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
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