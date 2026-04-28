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Joshua Kimmich News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Kimmich assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kimmich played a key role in keeping Bayern Munich's hopes alive in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at Parc des Princes, delivering a curling free-kick in the second half that Dayot Upamecano headed in to make it 5-3 and spark a stunning two-goal comeback that reduced the deficit to one in the space of three minutes, while also adding one key pass and four crosses. Kimmich has registered eight assists and two goals across all competitions this season and will be central to any hope Bayern carry into next Wednesday's second leg at the Allianz Arena, where his side will need to overturn a one-goal deficit to reach the final in Budapest.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
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