Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Kimmich took one shot (on goal), crossed five times (two accurate), created five chances and made two interceptions during Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Kimmich was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball leading Bayern in crosses, chances created and interceptions. The midfielder has combined for two shots, 11 chances created and 17 crosses over his last three league starts.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now