Joshua Kimmich News: Leader in multiple stats
Kimmich took one shot (on goal), crossed five times (two accurate), created five chances and made two interceptions during Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Kimmich was held off the scoresheet, but was active on both sides of the ball leading Bayern in crosses, chances created and interceptions. The midfielder has combined for two shots, 11 chances created and 17 crosses over his last three league starts.
