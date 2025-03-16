Joshua Kimmich News: Leads match in crosses

Kimmich had one shot (zero on goal), 17 crosses (zero accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Kimmich had a great day being the maestro in the midfield Saturday, setting up multiple chances while holding firm in the backline. He would see one interception, two clearances and two tackles in the defense, not a bad day at all. However, he was mar better attacking, taking only one shot but creating four chances and whipping in 17 crosses. This does mark a new season high for crosses in a match for the midfielder.