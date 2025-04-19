Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Score goal against Heidenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 9:31am

Kimmich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.

Kimmich has his second goal of the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Considering that the defensive midfielder failed to log multiple goals a season ago, his latest appearance includes a significant achievement for him on the offensive side of the ball.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
