Joshua Kimmich News: Score goal against Heidenheim
Kimmich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC Heidenheim.
Kimmich has his second goal of the 2024-25 Bundesliga. Considering that the defensive midfielder failed to log multiple goals a season ago, his latest appearance includes a significant achievement for him on the offensive side of the ball.
