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Joshua Kimmich News: Set to captain Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Kimmich is set to captain and be a major part of the German midfield and defense at the World Cup.

Kimmich is heading to yet another international competition with Germany and will be set to captain the side as they go for glory, likely to slide into the right-back role he typically holds with his national team. This is a bit of a contrast from his midfield roles during the league season, although it allows the team another playmaking option from the defense, while also allowing him to move up the field if another defender is brought onto the pitch. He will additionally be a primary taker of corner kicks and free kicks, giving him yet another raise in value as primarily a defender. He is coming off a season with two goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances between UCL and league play, so he is holding decent form. Expect the German to play a major factor in the team, potentially even getting on a few penalty kicks if the option arises.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
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