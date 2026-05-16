Joshua Kimmich News: Sets up Harry Kane twice

Kimmich had two assists while taking an off target shot, crossing four times inaccurately, creating four chances and making two interceptions during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Kimmich set up Harry Kane in the 10th and 13th minutes while leading Bayern in crosses, chances created and interceptions. The midfielder wraps up another title winning season with 10 goal invovlements, 121 crosses and 56 chances created across 29 league appearances.