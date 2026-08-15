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Joshua Kimmich News: Starts final preseason friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Kimmich (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's final preseason friendly against Leipzig, the club posted.

Kimmich had recently returned to training after going unused off the bench in a precautionary move during an earlier friendly, and his inclusion in the starting XI now confirms he has fully recovered. His involvement is a strong sign heading into the new 2026/27 Bundesliga season, positioning him to be ready for the campaign opener against Stuttgart on August 28.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
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