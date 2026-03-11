Joshua Kimmich headshot

Joshua Kimmich News: Will miss return leg versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kimmich had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three key passes and picked up his third yellow card in the competition in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against Atalanta.

Kimmich was unable to make the stat sheet in the romp but still put up robust numbers on offense. He won't be an option for the rematch due to yellow-card accumulation and could be replaced by Leon Goretzka next week. He maintained his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and is averaging 3.7 per match (0.9 accurate). He has scored and assisted once in the last four games, recording seven shots (four on target), seven key passes and nine corners.

Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
128 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
337 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
March 5, 2025
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Feb. 18: Can Bayern Munich Produce?
SOC
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Feb. 18: Can Bayern Munich Produce?
Rotowire Staff
February 17, 2025
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
October 23, 2024