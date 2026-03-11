Joshua Kimmich News: Will miss return leg versus Atalanta
Kimmich had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three key passes and picked up his third yellow card in the competition in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against Atalanta.
Kimmich was unable to make the stat sheet in the romp but still put up robust numbers on offense. He won't be an option for the rematch due to yellow-card accumulation and could be replaced by Leon Goretzka next week. He maintained his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and is averaging 3.7 per match (0.9 accurate). He has scored and assisted once in the last four games, recording seven shots (four on target), seven key passes and nine corners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction128 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 8337 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5March 5, 2025
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Feb. 18: Can Bayern Munich Produce?February 17, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich Predictions, Odds, & NotesOctober 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Kimmich See More