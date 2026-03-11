Joshua Kimmich News: Will miss return leg versus Atalanta

Kimmich had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three key passes and picked up his third yellow card in the competition in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against Atalanta.

Kimmich was unable to make the stat sheet in the romp but still put up robust numbers on offense. He won't be an option for the rematch due to yellow-card accumulation and could be replaced by Leon Goretzka next week. He maintained his season-long streak of appearances with at least one cross and is averaging 3.7 per match (0.9 accurate). He has scored and assisted once in the last four games, recording seven shots (four on target), seven key passes and nine corners.