Joshua King News: Scores against Brest

King scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Brest.

King scored his fifth goal in the season in the 78th minute to cut Brest's lead to 3-2, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The forward also led Toulouse in shots during the match. That was his first start since early-February and his 16th overall in 21 appearances.