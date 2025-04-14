Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Yaro headshot

Joshua Yaro Injury: Forced off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Yaro (undisclosed) was forced off in the 31st minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus with an apparent injury.

Yaro was forced to leave his teammates in the 31st minute after suffering an apparent injury. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. This is a significant blow as he started the last three matches and was increasing his impact in St. Louis' backline. If he is unavailable moving forward, Akil Watts is expected to take on a larger role during his absence.

Joshua Yaro
St. Louis City SC
