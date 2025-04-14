Joshua Yaro Injury: Forced off Sunday

Yaro (undisclosed) was forced off in the 31st minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus with an apparent injury.

Yaro was forced to leave his teammates in the 31st minute after suffering an apparent injury. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. This is a significant blow as he started the last three matches and was increasing his impact in St. Louis' backline. If he is unavailable moving forward, Akil Watts is expected to take on a larger role during his absence.