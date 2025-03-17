Joshua Yaro News: Energetic substitute appearance

Yaro generated five clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Yaro entered the match Saturday to provide defensive solidity for St. Louis City as they aimed to hang on to their 1-0 lead versus Seattle. Over just 27 minutes, the defender led the team with five clearances while also recording a single block. After being named to the starting XI in the team's first match of the season, Yaro has been relegated to brief substitute appearances over their most recent three league fixtures.