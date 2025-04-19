Joshua Yaro News: Starts against Whitecaps

Yaro (concussion) is in the starting lineup to face Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Yaro avoided a severe injury from the issue that forced him off against Columbus. He's expected to be part of a back line alongside Timo Baumgartl and Kyle Hiebert in the absence of Henry Kessler (undisclosed). Thus, the 30-year-old could be reliable for his averages of 31 accurate passes and two clearances per contest over the last three games.