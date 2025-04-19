Joshua Yaro News: Starts against Whitecaps
Yaro (concussion) is in the starting lineup to face Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Yaro avoided a severe injury from the issue that forced him off against Columbus. He's expected to be part of a back line alongside Timo Baumgartl and Kyle Hiebert in the absence of Henry Kessler (undisclosed). Thus, the 30-year-old could be reliable for his averages of 31 accurate passes and two clearances per contest over the last three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now