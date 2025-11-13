Yaro is returning to St. Louis after he went into negotiations with the club over a new contract, inking a deal for the 2026 season while holding a club option for 2027. He would play a decent role in the team to begin the season before injuries limited his campaign, starting in 14 of his 18 appearances. That said, the defender does see decent time when fit, but after a rough season, the club could be looking for change, putting his starting spot for next season up in the air, especially after only receiving a one-year extension.