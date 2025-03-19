Fantasy Soccer
Joshua Zirkzee headshot

Joshua Zirkzee News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Zirkzee was shifted to the bench for the final match before the international break.

Zirkzee started seven matches in a row before shifting to the bench against Leicester. That likely has more to do with resting the striker, who has played a huge role of late. He did little off the bench in the comfortable win, though that's not overly surprising as United were coasting at the end of the match.

Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United
