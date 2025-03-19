Joshua Zirkzee News: Returns to bench
Zirkzee was shifted to the bench for the final match before the international break.
Zirkzee started seven matches in a row before shifting to the bench against Leicester. That likely has more to do with resting the striker, who has played a huge role of late. He did little off the bench in the comfortable win, though that's not overly surprising as United were coasting at the end of the match.
