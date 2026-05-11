Joshua Zirkzee News: Takes one shot in rare start
Zirkzee generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Zirkzee was handed a rare start up front with Benjamin Sesko sidelined through injury and Bryan Mbeumo beginning the game on the bench. The forward played 65 minutes, nearly double the total he had logged since February, but struggled to make an impact, managing just one shot and failing to add to his tally of two goals in 22 appearances (five starts) this season.
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