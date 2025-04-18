Josip Juranovic Injury: Late call Saturday

Juranovic (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Steffen Baumgart said in the press conference. "With Jura, he started training today, but training was also relatively quiet. We'll start the demanding training tomorrow, and then we'll look ahead to the weekend."

