Josip Juranovic headshot

Josip Juranovic Injury: Leaves late injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Juranovic was forced off in the 82nd minute of Saturday's match against Leverkusen due to an apparent injury.

Juranovic made it most of the match Saturday but would need to come off late after he suffered an injury. This could be a tough blow, as he is an everyday starter on the flanks. He was replaced by Tom Rothe, a likely option to replace his spot if he misses more time.

Josip Juranovic
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
