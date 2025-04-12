Josip Juranovic Injury: Leaves late injured
Juranovic was forced off in the 82nd minute of Saturday's match against Leverkusen due to an apparent injury.
Juranovic made it most of the match Saturday but would need to come off late after he suffered an injury. This could be a tough blow, as he is an everyday starter on the flanks. He was replaced by Tom Rothe, a likely option to replace his spot if he misses more time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now