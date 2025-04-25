Josip Juranovic Injury: Out once again

Juranvoic (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Bochum, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Juranovic is going to miss a second straight contest due to his calf issues, as the defender is now also out for the match against Bochum. This continues to be a brutal loss, with the defender typically a starter when fit. A return date is still up in the air, but with only three games left in the season, he will hope his addition is near.