Josip Juranovic Injury: Out once again
Juranvoic (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Bochum, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.
Juranovic is going to miss a second straight contest due to his calf issues, as the defender is now also out for the match against Bochum. This continues to be a brutal loss, with the defender typically a starter when fit. A return date is still up in the air, but with only three games left in the season, he will hope his addition is near.
