Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Josip Juranovic headshot

Josip Juranovic Injury: Out once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Juranvoic (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Bochum, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Juranovic is going to miss a second straight contest due to his calf issues, as the defender is now also out for the match against Bochum. This continues to be a brutal loss, with the defender typically a starter when fit. A return date is still up in the air, but with only three games left in the season, he will hope his addition is near.

Josip Juranovic
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now