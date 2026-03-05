Josip Juranovic Injury: Trains fully Wednesday
Juranovic (undisclosed) trained fully with the team Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Bremen, according to Zeit.
Juranovic appears to have shaken off his muscular issues after being spotted back in team training Wednesday and is now in a strong position to be available for Sunday's clash against Bremen. That is a positive development for Union since Juranovic is a regular starter when fully fit, and his return should provide a welcome boost to the squad after a quiet start to the campaign caused by injuries.
