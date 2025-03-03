Josip Juranovic News: 20 crosses in Sunday's loss

Juranovic registered 20 crosses (seven accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Juranovic was extremely active in Sunday's loss, setting season highs across the board. He recorded a whopping 20 crosses -- double his previous season high -- with seven of them being accurate. He also set season highs in chances created (six) and corners (eight). It was easily his best performance of the season, and he was unfortunate to not record an assist after creating so many chances. He has been very active on the attack in the last three matches in particular, and he is starting to look like a viable fantasy option.