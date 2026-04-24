Josip Juranovic News: Assists as substitute
Juranovic had an assist while crossing five times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Leipzig.
Juranovic subbed into the match in the 60th minute and set up Danilho Doekhi in the 78th for Union's lone goal. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Juranovic as he hasn't made a start since January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josip Juranovic See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24October 23, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team NewsAugust 30, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for Argentina vs. CroatiaDecember 12, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josip Juranovic See More