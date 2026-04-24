Josip Juranovic headshot

Josip Juranovic News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Juranovic had an assist while crossing five times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Leipzig.

Juranovic subbed into the match in the 60th minute and set up Danilho Doekhi in the 78th for Union's lone goal. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Juranovic as he hasn't made a start since January.

Josip Juranovic
Union Berlin
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