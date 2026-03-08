Josip Juranovic headshot

Josip Juranovic News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Juranovic (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Werder Bremen.

Juranovic was training fully this week, and that has led to his return, picked for the bench Sunday. He ends a five-game absence as he will look to work back into some starting time, earning two straight starts before his injury.

Josip Juranovic
Union Berlin
