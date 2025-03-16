Fantasy Soccer
Josip Juranovic News: Registers four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Juranovic had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Juranovic had a decent two-way effort Saturday in his 90 minutes of work. He would start with one chance created, two shots and four crosses in the attack. However, he was even more solid in the defense, notching one block, an interception, three tackles and five clearances.

Josip Juranovic
Union Berlin
