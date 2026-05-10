Josip Juranovic News: Scores from bench
Juranovic scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 3-1 win over Mainz.
Juranovic entered the match in the 81st minute and added an insurance goal in the 91st. The wing-back has two goal involvements to go along with nine crosses over his last three appearances with both goal involvements coming as a substitute.
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