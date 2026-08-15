Josip Stanisic Injury: Absent from last friendly

Stanisic is not in the squad for Saturday's Telekom Cup against Leipzig due to illness, according to the club.

Stanisic had recently returned to the fold at Bayern following the World Cup, where he added an assist across four appearances with Croatia, and was continuing to build fitness during the club's Audi Summer Tour before this illness. His absence from the final preseason friendly is a minor setback to monitor, and his path back to full training will be worth tracking as he continues competing with Konrad Laimer for the starting right back spot.