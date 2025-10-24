Stanisic has returned to team training this week and will be assessed after the final training session to know if he can be involved in Saturday's clash against Gladbach. The defender missed the last six games across all competitions due to a knee injury but is nearing a return after recovering from the issue. Stanisic has been an undisputed starter prior to his injury and should claim back his starting role at left-back, pushing Konrad Laimer to the right side of the backline and Sacha Boey back to a bench role.