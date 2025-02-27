Josip Stanisic Injury: Should be back Friday

Stanisic was sidelined for Sunday's match against Frankfurt due to illness but has fully recovered and returned to full training this week. He should be available for Friday's match against Stuttgart, Merkur reports.

Stanisic missed Sunday's game due to illness but has returned to training this week and should be available for Friday's match. However, it is unclear if he will reclaim a starting spot as he started in the last Champions League game against Celtic but not in the four matches before that.