Stanisic broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, arriving in the area to finish the opener and immediately settle Bayern into their rhythm. The defender then capped his night with the assist for Luis Diaz's 86th minute goal, stepping forward and picking out the right pass as Heidenheim tired late. Defensively, he was steady in his duels and helped keep Heidenheim to a minimal threat over 90 minutes, contributing three clearances and six crosses. That said, it was in the offensive phases where he has been extremely brilliant, setting new season highs with four chances created and six crosses.