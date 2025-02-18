Josip Stanisic News: Creates two chances

Stanisic had one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Celtic.

Stanisic got in the starting XI on Tuesday and put together a surprisingly good all-around showing at right-back. He isn't as dynamic going forward as some other Munich options, but he does offer something there, and he's stout defensively. Stanisic will continue to be a depth option across the backline.