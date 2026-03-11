Josip Stanisic headshot

Josip Stanisic News: Hits the net in Atalanta bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 3:33am

Stanisic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 6-1 win versus Atalanta.

Stanisic opened the scoring in the early going with a quick finish from close range as he wasn't guarded properly on a quick corner kick, netting his third goal of the season. He also posted his highest number of key passes since late December. He has assisted once and notched eight crosses (one accurate), 10 tackles (eight won) and nine clearances in the last five tilts, with no clean sheets.

Josip Stanisic
Bayern Munich
