Josip Stanisic News: Notches assist

Stanisic assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Union Berlin.

Stanisic was back in the starting XI Saturday after featuring off the bench in their midweek UCL contest, seeing the full 90 minutes. He would earn an assist, finding Leroy Sane in the 75th minute of the draw. This was Stanisic's first goal contribution in league play this season, only taking six appearances (two starts) to reach that mark.