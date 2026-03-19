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Josip Stanisic News: Picks up helper versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Stanisic assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and five chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Atalanta.

Stanisic linked up with Harry Kane ahead of his club's second goal, posting his fourth assist in the campaign. He led his team in key passes and set a new season high. He has created at least one in three matches on the trot, racking up nine and adding two shots (both on target), five crosses and eight clearances over that span. Furthermore, this marked his third consecutive display with at least one interception.

Josip Stanisic
Bayern Munich
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