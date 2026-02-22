Josip Stanisic News: Rare assist

Stanisic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Stanisic put his name on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, making the most of the space he was afforded to create a pair of chances and earn an assist. It was a solid match from the defender, even if he's not a consistent attacking threat every week. Stanisic remains an intriguing option whenever he's starting.