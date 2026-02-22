Josip Stanisic headshot

Josip Stanisic News: Rare assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Stanisic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Stanisic put his name on the scoresheet during Saturday's win, making the most of the space he was afforded to create a pair of chances and earn an assist. It was a solid match from the defender, even if he's not a consistent attacking threat every week. Stanisic remains an intriguing option whenever he's starting.

Josip Stanisic
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josip Stanisic
