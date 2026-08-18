Josip Stanisic News: Returns to full training
Stanisic is back with Bayern Munich after rejoining team training Monday, having missed Saturday's friendly against Leipzig due to illness, the club announced.
Stanisic recently returned to the fold following the World Cup, where he added an assist across four appearances for Croatia, and had been building up his fitness during the club's Audi Summer Tour before this illness briefly interrupted his progress. His return to full training puts him back on track after what looks like a minor, short-term setback. Stanisic is expected to resume his competition with Konrad Laimer for the starting right back role now that he's back with the group.
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