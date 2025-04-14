Josip Stanisic News: Tallies rare assist

Stanisic assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Stanisic provided a rare assist during Saturday's draw, also creating a pair of chances. The defender isn't a consistent starter at full-back, but he's shown a surprising ability to get forward as a full-back. Stanisic is always a risk to rotate, and when he slots into center-back his forays forward tend to be more limited.