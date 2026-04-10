Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol Injury: Getting better but return not close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Gvardiol (fracture) continues to make progress in his recovery but is not yet close to returning, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "He's getting better but still he isn't close."

Gvardiol has been sidelined since suffering a tibial fracture against Chelsea on Jan. 4 and undergoing surgery nine days later, and coach Guardiola's comments suggest a late-season return remains far from certain. City are already stretched at the back without Ruben Dias (hamstring) and John Stones (calf), making the 24-year-old's continued absence a significant concern heading into the final weeks of the campaign. The primary target remains having him fully fit for Croatia's World Cup preparations this summer rather than rushing him back for a handful of appearances, with Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov continuing to fill the void in his absence.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
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