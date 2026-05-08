Josko Gvardiol headshot

Josko Gvardiol Injury: Trains with team, could return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:52am

Gvardiol (fracture) has returned to team training this week and could be available to help City in the final fixtures of the season, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Yeah he's good, he's training and feels good... Hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season and have a good World Cup with Croatia."

Gvardiol had been sidelined since suffering a tibial fracture in January and undergoing surgery, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The Croatian left-back's availability for the final fixtures would be a major boost for City's title push, with Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov having covered the central defensive duties during his extended absence. The club will assess his fitness carefully before committing to his involvement in any upcoming fixtures.

Josko Gvardiol
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josko Gvardiol See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josko Gvardiol See More
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
3 days ago
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
SOC
Manchester City vs Arsenal Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW33)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
20 days ago
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
SOC
Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction, Lineups & Best Bets (Premier League GW32)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
27 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
59 days ago
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
SOC
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
Author Image
Luke Atzert
91 days ago