Josko Gvardiol Injury: Trains with team, could return
Gvardiol (fracture) has returned to team training this week and could be available to help City in the final fixtures of the season, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "Yeah he's good, he's training and feels good... Hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season and have a good World Cup with Croatia."
Gvardiol had been sidelined since suffering a tibial fracture in January and undergoing surgery, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy recovery process. The Croatian left-back's availability for the final fixtures would be a major boost for City's title push, with Marc Guehi and Abdukodir Khusanov having covered the central defensive duties during his extended absence. The club will assess his fitness carefully before committing to his involvement in any upcoming fixtures.
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